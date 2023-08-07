Boyfriend Of Woman Found On Hiking Trail Breaks Silence Amid Homicide Probe

The boyfriend of a woman found dead on a popular Maryland walking trail Sunday (August 6) broke his silence after authorities launched a homicide investigation into her death.

Richard Tobin, 27, the boyfriend of Rachel Morin, 37, denied his involvement in her death in the comment section under a Facebook post in which they announced their relationship status on August 1. Tobin acknowledged his lengthy criminal history, which included multiple arrests for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and violating restraining orders, but claims he has "changed as a person."

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please,” Tobin wrote.