LL Cool J, Queen Latifah & More Legends Perform At Rock The Bells Festival

LL Cool J rallied a squad of some of the most iconic names in Hip-Hop to celebrate the genre's 50th anniversary at his annual music festival.



On Saturday, August 5, the Queens native's Rock The Bells Festival went down at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York City. The event was full of unforgettable moments like when the Cold Crush Brothers belted out some of their biggest hits and the moment Big Daddy Kane brought out his young son during his set. While plenty of legends hit the stage, one of the main highlights of the festival was Queen Latifah's set.

