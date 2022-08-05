"It was really about the culture with this one," LL says. "I really feel like these artists, these kings and queens deserve to be celebrated and elevated on a big stage and I feel like sometimes we need to see Hip-Hop served on a silver platter. There's a time for greasy brown bags, nothing wrong with that. I'm from where I'm from, but I also believe that this culture deserves the right presentation. I think presentation matters."



"If the Springsteen's and the McCartney's and the Mick Jaggers and the Maddonas of the world can be revered and treated with deference, so can these artists because these artists are absolutely -- they changed the world," LL continues. "Not only did they change the world as artists, but its guys like yourself like DJs and then people even adjacent to the DJ's, I mean Hip-Hop culture changed all of our lives. So for me, that's the beauty of this. That's why I'm doin this."



LL Cool J announced his plans for the Rock The Bells Festival back in April. Fans will be able to enjoy sets from classic rap acts and enjoy food from veteran artists' respective businesses. LL explains that Bun B helped set up the Hip-hop-based food court, which includes Nas' Sweet Chick, E-40's Goon With The Spoon, Mia X's Whip Dem Pots, Styles P & Jadakiss' Juices For Life, Ghostface Killah's Killah Coffee, and Bun B's Trill Burgers.



"A lot of these artists have their different stuff out there," LL Cool J said. "because its about our culture, I want them to shine not just in music but also with every endeavor."



Rock The Bells Festival is going down on Saturday, August 6 at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. It's a one-day festival for now, but LL has plans to extend it in the future. Tickets are still available but cop them now before they sell out. Watch the entire interview up top.



LL Cool J will also be performing at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival this September, and fans can tune in and watch live via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

