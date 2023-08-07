North Carolina Woman 'Speechless' After Massive Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina was left speechless after scoring a huge lottery win from a Powerball drawing.

Cerese Feagans, of Kings Mountain, purchased her lucky Quick Pick Powerball ticket for the March 18 drawing using Online Play, going on to match four white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That prize then doubled to $100,000 thanks to a 2x multiplier.

"I was absolutely speechless, which is pretty funny because I talk so much," she said of her win.

The Cleveland County woman's win came at a great time, too, as she had briefly given up playing the lottery. It wasn't until she receive an email telling her she needed to claim her prize, and her checking to see just how much she won, that she realized how lucky she actually was.

"I really had decided I was going to stop playing because I just decided I wasn't lucky," she said. "But I guess I was wrong."

Saying that she's "finally stopped pinching myself," Feagans claimed her prize on Monday (August 7), taking home a grand total of $71,251 after all required state and federal tax withholdings and telling lottery officials that she plans to invest her winnings and "live within my means."