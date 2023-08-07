Vikings Legend Randy Moss Gives High Praise To Justin Jefferson

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss believes current Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson is the best player at his position.

Moss, 46, who spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings from 1998-2004 and briefly returned to the franchise in 2010, called Jefferson, 24, "the No. 1 wide receiver in the National Football League" while speaking to TMZ Sports over the weekend.

Jefferson's immediate success has drawn comparisons to Moss, who won the 1998 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award while leading the NFL with 17 touchdowns. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year broke Moss' record for most receiving yards in the first three seasons of an NFL career in 2022, having previously surpassed the Hall of Famer's total for his first two seasons and becoming the first Vikings receiver since Moss to record more than 1,100 yards as a rookie.

Moss did, however, acknowledge that Jefferson could face a potential decline in production with the absence of veteran running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Vikings in June.

"If there's anything that I have in question for the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Jefferson moving forward, It's what Dalvin Cook meant to that running game and the play-action passing game for [quarterback] Kirk Cousins and that offense," Moss told TMZ Sports.

Jefferson was selected by the Vikings at No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at LSU where he was teammates with Moss' son, Thaddeus, for three seasons, which included the Tigers' undefeated national championship season in 2019.