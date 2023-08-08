Weekend trips to paradise don’t have to come to an end once summer has passed. Fall is impatiently waiting to make its arrival, and as vibrant colors begin to adorn the leaves and a crisp breeze fills the air, it's the ideal weather to plan a memorable getaway around.

The variety of places you can venture off to in the fall makes it incredibly difficult to choose from. Cabin retreats, scenic outdoor adventures, charming small town explorations — you name it. There are countless destinations that offer the best of autumn's beauty where you can admire picturesque landscapes and finally take part in seasonal festivities you’ve been looking forward to for the entire year.

So give yourself a head start so once fall rolls around, all you have to do grab your sweater, pack your bags and get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the season.

U.S. News & World Report listed 30 fun fall weekend getaways for 2023. Las Vegas, Nevada, was included.

Here is how the online publication described the location:

"The sights and sounds of Las Vegas buzz all year long, and the hotels and resorts are always angling to fill their rooms. The weather is hot, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s during fall months – perfect for soaking up the sun at the last pool parties of the season. You can also hit the numerous casinos, book a Cirque du Soleil show, or explore the many indoor and outdoor aquariums and attractions."