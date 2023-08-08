A monkey was on the loose in Houston.

The incident, which caused a stir amongst local residents and authorities, occurred on Monday night.

A 911 call led police to believe they were responding to an aggressive animal, particularly a dog, in the 9800 block of Telephone Road near Almeda Genoa Road around 9:15 p.m.

Reports stated that the animal bit a resident of the neighborhood and fought with a dog. Afterward, it proceeded to climb under a pickup truck to flee as the vehicle drove away.

The monkey's escape initially raised concerns for public safety, as interactions between humans and potentially wild animals can be unpredictable. Police were specifically worried about the probability of the monkey causing harm in defense if it felt threatened.

The monkey was found in a “beat up” condition while it was hanging on to the axles of the truck.

However, the situation was handled swiftly and efficiently. Law enforcement, along with animal professionals, worked together to locate and safely capture the monkey. The runaway primate was apprehended without harm by personnel from BARC Animal Shelter & Adoptions who were able to get a collar around the monkey and bring him to safety.

Whether the monkey has an owner remains a mystery.

BARC plans to send the monkey to a rehabilitation facility to recover while its future living arrangements are being assigned.