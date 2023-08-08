Ohio Park Named One Of The Best Cheap Weekend Getaways In America

A fun and exciting weekend trip doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of incredible hideaways around the U.S. that are the perfect setting for some time away from your everyday life that won't cost an arm and a leg to visit.

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the 32 top cheap weekend getaways around the country, breaking down the top destinations by region. One popular spot in Ohio made the cut.

According to the list, Cedar Point in Sandusky is among the best, most affordable places to visit for a weekend getaway. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have a good time in this fun spot. Aside from the price of tickets to the popular theme park, you can find affordable hotel rates in nearby towns that will help ease the financial burden.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The famed Cedar Point theme park — one of the best things to do in Ohio — is home to numerous thrill rides and roller coasters, as well as an 18-acre water park. Patrons can brave the park's Steel Vengeance, which is one of the longest hybrid roller coasters in the world, for example. You can find affordable hotels or motels in nearby towns when you visit this top amusement park... . Keep in mind that, as a seasonal attraction, Cedar Point is typically closed from November to early May."

Check out the full list at travel.usnews.com. to see more of the best affordable places to visit around the country for a quick getaway.