In a country dominated by household name chain restaurants and fast food joints, there is something undeniably charming and authentic about mom-and-pop shops.

These small, family-owned eateries offer a unique dining experience that is often infused with love, passion and generations of culinary expertise. From mouthwatering comfort food to delectable homemade treats, these hidden gems are scattered across America’s towns and cities, waiting to be discovered by those seeking a taste of nostalgia and a genuine connection with the local community.

Entrepreneur enlisted review platform Yelp to embark on a journey on the outskirts of mainstream dining scenes to uncover the best hidden gem mom-and-pop shops in the country using collected data. For the ones that were chosen to represent the restaurants category, it’s clear that in those establishments, every bite tells a story.

Original Breakfast House in Phoenix, Arizona, was selected for the number 12 spot. The comfort food eatery earned the recognition for the hard work and extended hours put into its operations that translates into delicious plates fixed from the heart:

"The Original Breakfast House almost didn't exist. Its owner, John Stidham, originally moved to town for retirement — but then he noticed a vacant building, and started to imagine what could be there. Ten years later, the Original Breakfast House has won legions of hungry fans, as well as the title of "best restaurant for breakfast in Arizona" by the breakfast-obsessed website Extra Crispy.

There's something here for everyone — whether you like legendary omelets made from linguica, meaty eggs, Arizona beef, chicken-friend steak, ham, Spam, carnitas, or chili. Plus, the establishment earns rave reviews for its pancakes and French toast."