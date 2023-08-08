Rachel Morin Was Killed On Hiking Trail Days After Infant Niece's Death
By Jason Hall
August 8, 2023
Rachel Morin, the mother of five whose body was found on a popular Maryland walking trail in what is being investigated as a homicide, was located days after the death of her 4-month-old niece, her sister, Rebekah Morin, wrote in a post shared on social media.
“It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another GoFundMe to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs,” Rebekah wrote on the second fundraiser via the New York Post.
Rebekah had previously launched a fundraiser following the death of Lily Beth, who appears to be the daughter of her brother, Nathan, and his wife, Magan, based on social media posts. The infant was buried during a private funeral service held last Friday (August 4).
Rachel, 37, didn't have life insurance, according to Rebekah, who said her sister "did not go willingly" in the initial GoFundMe page launched to help her family pay for funeral expenses.
PLEASE KEEP SHARING! Thank you all so much for donating, sharing, your kind words and prayers. It really means alot us...Posted by Rebekah Morin on Sunday, August 6, 2023
Rachel Morin's boyfriend, Richard Tobin, 27, denied his involvement in her death in the comment section under a Facebook post in which they announced their relationship status on August 1. Tobin acknowledged his lengthy criminal history, which included multiple arrests for second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, drug possession and violating restraining orders, but claims he has "changed as a person."
Posted by Richard Tobin on Tuesday, August 1, 2023
“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please,” Tobin wrote.
The post has more than 480 comments following news of Morin's death with many speculating about Tobin's possible involvement, while others claimed he was innocent until proven guilty. Tobin has not been accused of any wrongdoing, nor named by police as a suspect in Morin's death as of Monday (August 7) morning.
Morin was last seen heading to the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday (August 5) at around 6:00 p.m. and her body was located by authorities after "a citizen called 9-1-1 to report a female's body" found off the trail, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler announced during a press conference Sunday.
Sheriff Gahler updates on missing personPosted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 6, 2023
Tobin was confirmed to have been the person who reported Morin missing after she failed to return home and provided details about where her vehicle was located, which was confirmed to be correct by police during their search. Gahler said the investigation went from a missing persons investigation to a homicide investigation" when officers located Morin's body.
“I’m not going to go into what, physically, they observed at the scene. But investigators believe sadly that it’s a homicide case,” Gahler said during Sunday's press conference.