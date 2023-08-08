Rachel Morin Was Killed On Hiking Trail Days After Infant Niece's Death

Rachel Morin, the mother of five whose body was found on a popular Maryland walking trail in what is being investigated as a homicide, was located days after the death of her 4-month-old niece, her sister, Rebekah Morin, wrote in a post shared on social media.

“It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another GoFundMe to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs,” Rebekah wrote on the second fundraiser via the New York Post.

Rebekah had previously launched a fundraiser following the death of Lily Beth, who appears to be the daughter of her brother, Nathan, and his wife, Magan, based on social media posts. The infant was buried during a private funeral service held last Friday (August 4).

Rachel, 37, didn't have life insurance, according to Rebekah, who said her sister "did not go willingly" in the initial GoFundMe page launched to help her family pay for funeral expenses.