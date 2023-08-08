Tory Lanez Receives His Prison Sentence For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

The judge's ruling came down following a lengthy sentencing hearing, in which we heard testimony from his doctor, a police officer and other community figures who vouched for Lanez. Over 70+ letters were sent to the judge in support of a minimal sentence. In lieu of the maximum penalty and the recommended 13-year sentence, Judge Herriford decided to give the rapper 10 years.



Since he was convicted in December, Lanez's legal team tried everything possible to overturn his conviction. After he switched up his representation earlier this year, his new attorney Jose Baez filed a motion for a new trial over the prosecution's alleged missteps during last year's proceedings.



“Conversely, the Judge gave the People a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the People did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s lawyers said. “Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible. Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the Judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”



Judge Herriford denied their request for a new trial. The sentencing comes over six months after Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in his vehicle, and negligent discharge of a firearm. Prior to his sentence, the artist was facing up to 22 years.