Tennessee Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

If you've looked at the housing market in the country, nearly across the board prices have soared over the years. While there are still affordable places to live in each state, some zip codes are quite a bit more expensive than others surrounding them.

Family Handyman searched around the country for neighborhoods that have a higher price tag than others, compiling a list of the most expensive one in each state.

The most expensive neighborhood in Tennessee is Nashville, with the list specifically calling out the zip code 37215 as being the priciest in the state as the median home price is nearly a quarter of a million dollars. Another recent report even called Music City the most expensive place to live in the state.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The capital of Tennessee, Nashville is home to legendary music venues like the Grand Ole Opry House. It offers the ideal mix of its historic country roots and its hipster and rock 'n' roll present. The median home value here is $745,800."

Check out Family Handyman's full list to see more of the most expensive neighborhoods around the country. If you're curious about a more affordable place to live in Tennessee, check out our previous coverage about the cheapest place in the state to buy a house.