Former NFL Cornerback Buster Skrine Arrested

Retired NFL cornerback Buster Skrine was arrested in relation to a scheme in which he used fraudulent checks to withdraw more than $100,000 at banks throughout Canada, according to a Durham Regional Police news release shared on Thursday (August 10).

Skrine, 34, of Georgia, was charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000; seven counts of making false statements to procure money; three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The former cornerback was arrested on Wednesday (August 9) upon the conclusion of a Financial Crimes Unit investigation into fraud incidents that took place within the Regional Municipality of Durham.

Skrine reportedly opened bank accounts with fraudulent checks and obtained a potion of the money before the checks would clear, which Canadian authorities believe occurred at different banks throughout the country.

DRPS Fraud Investigators worked alongside Peel Regional Police, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detain Skrine after he made travel plans to return to the U.S. on Wednesday. The former NFL player was being held for a bail hearing as of Thursday.

Skrine was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 137 overall in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise. The former Chattanooga standout also played for the New York Jets (2015-18), Chicago Bears (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2021) before announcing his retirement on July 26, 2022.