NFL Free Agent Bashaud Breeland Arrested

Free agent NFL cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested after police in Charlotte found a stolen vehicle, firearms and illegal drugs in his possession earlier this week.

Breeland, 31, was charged with Possession of a stolen motor vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering a title, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm on Monday (August 7), according to jail records obtained by WBTV.

A police report obtained by WBTV said Breeland was driving a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV with several guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s, at the time of his arrest. The cornerback was pulled over during a traffic stop along North Graham Street, which also resulted in more than five pounds of marijuana, 62 grams of suspected mushrooms and drug paraphernalia being seized.

Breeland was reportedly released on a $30,000 bond, according to records obtained by WBTV. The former Clemson standout was selected by the now-Washington Commanders at No. 102 overall in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the franchise.

Breeland spent the 2018 season with the Green Bay Packers before two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, which included winning Super Bowl LIV. The 31-year-old last appeared in an NFL game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and was last signed to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in January 2022.