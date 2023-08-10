Lil Tay Is Still Alive, Says Her Instagram Account Was 'Compromised'

"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," Tay continued. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not "Claire Hope"."



According to a report Business Insider published on Wednesday, August 9, law enforcement departments in both Los Angeles and Vancouver, BC -- which are the cities that Tay previously lived in -- said they had no investigations into her or her brother's deaths. The situation was weird from the start but it got even more questionable when Tay's family and her former social media manager all said that they couldn't comment on the situation or confirm Tay's death.



Tay thanked Meta for helping her gain access to the account so that she could remove the post in question. As of this report, it's still not clear who posted the faux death announcement.