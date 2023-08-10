Lil Tay Is Still Alive, Says Her Instagram Account Was 'Compromised'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2023
Lil Tay and her brother are alive and well, but the social media influencer is still traumatized by what's transpired in the last 24 hours.
In a statement provided to TMZ on Thursday, August 10, Tay said her Instagram account had been "compromised" by a third party, who used it to spread misinformation about her and her brother.
"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," the statement said. "It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess."
"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," Tay continued. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not "Claire Hope"."
According to a report Business Insider published on Wednesday, August 9, law enforcement departments in both Los Angeles and Vancouver, BC -- which are the cities that Tay previously lived in -- said they had no investigations into her or her brother's deaths. The situation was weird from the start but it got even more questionable when Tay's family and her former social media manager all said that they couldn't comment on the situation or confirm Tay's death.
Tay thanked Meta for helping her gain access to the account so that she could remove the post in question. As of this report, it's still not clear who posted the faux death announcement.