Michigan Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The Entire State

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in Michigan is Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of Michigan:

"Hugging the south shore of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is known for its unique sandstone cliffs that stretch for 15 miles. After kayaking through the rock formations, pitch a tent among the white birch trees at Twelvemile Beach Campground—one of the few camping sites that affords views of the deep blue lake."

