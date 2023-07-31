You cannot go wrong with a deliciously sweet or savory pastry. Wether you prefer a baked good topped with fruit and sugar, or filled with meat and cheese, there is one bakery in each state that serves the best pastries around. Your senses are seized from the moment that you walk through the door. Your very first step into the establishment invites you into a world of sweet swirling notes of vanilla and sourdough surrounded by cases and cases full of tasty treats. From warm, flaky bread, to iced cakes, muffins, and cookies, this bakery truly has it all and its yours to enjoy!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best bakery in all of Michigan is Zingerman’s Bakehouse in Ann Arbor. This bakery is known for its amazing coffee cakes, scones, and more!

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best bakery in Michigan:

"“SOOOOO good!” That’s how our Engagement Editor Sue Stetzel describes Zingerman’s Bakehouse. Opening in 1992 to provide fresh-baked breads to Zingerman’s Deli, it has since grown into a thriving bakeshop and baking education center. Find every type of baked good you can imagine: Jewish loaves, coffee cakes, scones, yeasted doughnuts… I could go on!"

For a continued list of the best bakeries across the country visit tasteofhome.com.