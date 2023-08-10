Shocking Before And After Photos Show Maui Wildfire Destruction
By Logan DeLoye
August 10, 2023
Wildfires continue to rage across Maui, killing 36 individuals, and putting many at risk of homelessness. According to KTLA, hundreds of homes and businesses have already been destroyed as evacuees and residents without power gather at local resource centers seeking aid. While the devastation is very apparent to those on land, the fires have ravaged so much of the region that the damage can now be seen from the sky.
Sky cam photos (shared below) show Maui before and after wildfires consumed much of the island. The photo on the left was taken on June 25th before the wildfires had started. The photo on the right, taken on Wednesday, August 9th, shows the land charred, and strewn with smoke continuously plaguing the skies. The land appears darker in the after photo and there is not nearly as much green space as depicted in the photo from June
So, what caused these fires to start in the first place?
While an exact cause remains unknown, CBS News mentioned that long-time dry conditions, in addition to winds from hurricane Dora, created an ideal breeding ground for such a disaster to occur. Before the fire even started, the island was under a high-risk "red flag warning."
