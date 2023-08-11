2 Colorado Destinations Rank Among America's Best Places To Live

Two Colorado destinations are getting the spotlight thanks to U.S News & World Report's latest rankings. The website updated its list of the "Best Places To Live In The U.S." for 2023 and 2024. Researchers "analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

The first Colorado city mentioned was Boulder, a destination racking up more praise as the years go on. It ranked No. 4 overall! Here's why it was chosen:

"Snug against the foothills where the Great Plains give rise to the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is nothing if not a looker. This city reveals its spectacle at the crest of a hill on U.S. Route 36 from Denver with its iconic sandstone slabs rising from the mountains, prefaced by pine-clad mesas and cradled within the backdrop of the snow-capped Indian Peaks."

Then there's Colorado Springs, which was a good bit behind Boulder at the No. 9 spot. It's also home to Pike Peaks, which inspired the song "America the Beautiful." Writers further explained what makes Colorado Springs great:

"Here, you’ll find a city that blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils. Its parts are distinctive: the booming suburbs in the north and east; the bustling yet easily navigated downtown; the elegant, rustic south side defined by Cheyenne Cañon and the century-old Broadmoor hotel; and the west side, occupied by eateries and shops in what was the old Victorian center of the 1890s gold rush."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in America, according to U.S. News:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas

Check out the full rankings on usnews.com.