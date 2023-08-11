Gamefowl Commission Leader Among 11 Arrested For Cockfighting

A district leader with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission was identified as one of 11 people arrested during a cockfighting bust earlier this week.

Chance Campo and six others -- Gary Bauman, John Gliby, Hung Nguyen, Son Nguyen, Phillip Sanders and Larry Young -- are facing felonies for participating in a cockfighting event in June, KXII reports. Four others were charged with misdemeanors in relation to the cockfighting sting.

The Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission claims to be a nonprofit organization, however, Wayne Pacelle, the president of the animal rights organization Animal Wellness Action, believes said it's "just a charade."

“It’s a phony name. It’s just a bunch of cockfighters that tried to have an authentic or serious minded name," Pacelle told KXII.