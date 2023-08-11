Sources has confirmed that singer Katharine McPhee's sudden tour cancellation is due to the death of her son's nanny.

Earlier today, McPhee took to Instagram in an unexpected post to apologize to her fans for missing the highly anticipated Jakarta concert on the Asia leg of her tour with her husband fellow musician David Foster. The message stated:

"Dearest Jakarta fans,

It’s with a heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us need to get back home to our family.

Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

It has been reported that American Idol runner-up McPhee is currently making her way back to the U.S. to address the matter. It is uncertain if the 16-time Grammy Award winner Foster will continue to perform the scheduled shows as a solo act or if they will be cancelled altogether.

Details regarding the death have yet to be revealed.

McPhee and Foster have been married since 2019. The couple share a son named Rennie who is currently two years old.