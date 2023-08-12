Atlanta Names Holiday After Beyoncé In Honor Of Renaissance World Tour

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 12, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MOVIE-DISNEY-LION KING
Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images

Musical icon Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has landed in Atlanta, and the city is celebrating in the most monumental way.

The first show in the series of the "Break My Soul" singer's concerts in town kicked off on Friday, and to commemorate the highly anticipated event, city council has officially designated August 11 "Beyoncé Day" in Atlanta.

An official proclamation was written in order to finalize the special holiday.

The document stated:

"As an accomplished singer, songwriter, and producer, Beyoncé has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity using her art to tell stories that resonate with diverse audiences and advocate for social change. Her dedication to empowering women, supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and advocating for racial equality has had a profound impact on communities worldwide."

The Atlanta crowd has definitely been expressing tons of love for Queen Bey with their "everybody on mute" challenge being unanimously ranked number one so far.

Other key standout moments included choreographer Amari Marshall stealing the show alongside Blue Ivy Carter and a vogue ballroom solo which highlighted Honey Balenciaga.

Praise for the concert on social media confirmed that it was definitely worth it for the fans, who spent $1,800 on average for their sought-after tickets.

Beyoncé will perform at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight and on Monday.

