Musical icon Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has landed in Atlanta, and the city is celebrating in the most monumental way.

The first show in the series of the "Break My Soul" singer's concerts in town kicked off on Friday, and to commemorate the highly anticipated event, city council has officially designated August 11 "Beyoncé Day" in Atlanta.

An official proclamation was written in order to finalize the special holiday.

The document stated:

"As an accomplished singer, songwriter, and producer, Beyoncé has continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity using her art to tell stories that resonate with diverse audiences and advocate for social change. Her dedication to empowering women, supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and advocating for racial equality has had a profound impact on communities worldwide."