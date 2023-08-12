Lorde Breaks 2-Year Social Media Hiatus With Mysterious Instagram Posts

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 12, 2023

Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime - Arrivals
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Kiwi singer-songwriter Lorde went silent on social media for more than two years, but the 26-year-old pop artist recently resurfaced with a surprise Instagram post.

The unexplained carousel of ethereal, mermaid-esque photos capturing Lorde in a swimming pool shining under rainbow lights was accompanied with the caption:

"After the show we went swimming..
these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you. No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me ..
show it to you soon"

Fans are speculating that Lorde is sharing song lyrics as an introduction to her new era. The photos are believed to be a preview of her upcoming project's visual aesthetics.

The theories seem to be coming true because on Friday night, the "Royals" singer performed two songs for the first time ever during a show in England.

The new music included tracks "Silver Moon" and "Invisible Ink." These could be part of Lorde's yet-to-be-announced fourth studio album.

Lorde's last full-length album was Solar Power, which was released in 2021. The experimental work was acknowledged for its mixture of psychedelic pop and indie folk elements.

