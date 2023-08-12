Lorde Fans Freak Out After She Previews New Music During Show

Lorde has yet to officially confirm the release of a new album but it's clear that she's been working on one. In an interview with Ensemble Magazine earlier this year, the hitmaker teased, "Anything could happen. Let’s see!” when asked if her fans can expect a new album in 2023. "It’s my intention to move as quickly as I f*cking can that ends up taking different forms," she continued. While Lord took a long break between releasing her debut album Pure Heroine in 2013 and her sophomore album Melodrama in 2013, she's expressed that she doesn't want to wait as long for this new project. "But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait… so take from that what you will," she said.

When Lorde does announce her fourth studio album, it will be her first new music since 2021 following the release of Solar Power. Last year, Lorde opened up about the response she received about the album. "It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first," she wrote in a newsletter. "I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”