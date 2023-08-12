Lorde Fans Freak Out After She Previews New Music During Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 12, 2023
Lorde fans were sent into a frenzy last night (August 11th) after the singer debuted new music during a show in England. During her set, which featured hits like "Royals" and "Mood Ring," Lorde surprised the crowd by debuting two never-before-heard songs from her unannounced fourth studio album.
According to a photo of the setlist reshared by the Twitter fan account Lorde Brasil, the two new songs are called "Silver Moon" and "Invisible Ink." Check out Lorde's performances of the catchy new songs below.
Lorde previews new music.— Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Debv6C0c1Z
🚨 MÚSICA NOVA #2pic.twitter.com/xBuUTmxR52— Lorde Brasil (@LordeBrasil) August 11, 2023
Lorde has yet to officially confirm the release of a new album but it's clear that she's been working on one. In an interview with Ensemble Magazine earlier this year, the hitmaker teased, "Anything could happen. Let’s see!” when asked if her fans can expect a new album in 2023. "It’s my intention to move as quickly as I f*cking can that ends up taking different forms," she continued. While Lord took a long break between releasing her debut album Pure Heroine in 2013 and her sophomore album Melodrama in 2013, she's expressed that she doesn't want to wait as long for this new project. "But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait… so take from that what you will," she said.
When Lorde does announce her fourth studio album, it will be her first new music since 2021 following the release of Solar Power. Last year, Lorde opened up about the response she received about the album. "It took people awhile to get the album — I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! — and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first," she wrote in a newsletter. "I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but it’s true!!!”