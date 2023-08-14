Ezekiel Elliott Makes Free Agency Decision: Report
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2023
Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly expected to sign with the New England Patriots, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (August 14).
"The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college," Rapoport tweeted.
Elliott, 28, appeared to confirm his reported decision to revert back to his collegiate number in a tweet shared minutes after reports of his intention to sign with the Patriots.
The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college. pic.twitter.com/LrdbpHp17h— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2023
"One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots" Elliott tweeted.
One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) August 14, 2023
Elliott's decision ends speculation of a return to the Dallas Cowboys after being released by the team in March. The former Ohio State standout spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys, primarily serving as the team's feature back since being selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Elliott standout ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards and 68 rushing touchdowns, behind only Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in both categories, while having also recorded 10,498 all-purpose yards.
Elliott recorded a career low 876 yards on 231 carries, though tying his second-highest rushing touchdown total (12), while splitting carries with fourth-year back Tony Pollard -- who was franchise tagged this offseason -- in 2022.
The 28-year-old led the NFL in rushing yards during the 2016 and 2018 seasons and was selected as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, a second-team All-Pro in 218 and a three-time Pro Bowler in 2016, 2018 and 2019.