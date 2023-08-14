Ezekiel Elliott Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly expected to sign with the New England Patriots, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Monday (August 14).

"The #Patriots are expected to sign former #Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott to a 1-year deal worth up to $6M after his successful FA visit earlier in camp, per me and @TomPelissero. Some backfield help for NE and a new home for Zeke… who plans to rock his No. 15 from college," Rapoport tweeted.

Elliott, 28, appeared to confirm his reported decision to revert back to his collegiate number in a tweet shared minutes after reports of his intention to sign with the Patriots.