Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead At 28

By Jason Hall

August 15, 2023

Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Photo: Getty Images

Former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Alex Collins has died at the age of 28, according to a statement shared by the Baltimore Ravens, one of his former teams.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens wrote in a statement on their social media accounts. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 171 overall in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent multiple stints with the franchise, which included his final two NFL seasons.

"Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family," the Seahawks wrote.

Collins signed to the Ravens practice squad prior to his second NFL season and was promoted to the active roster after the team's season opener. The Florida native recorded a career best 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 212 rushing attempts, as well as 23 receptions for 187 yards while starting 12 of 15 games he appeared in.

Collins was a three-year starter at Arkansas, becoming the first true freshman in SEC history to record more than 300 yards in his first three games -- rushing for more than 100 yards in each game -- and the third player in conference history to record more than 1,000 yards in three seasons, along with Georgia's Herschel Walker and fellow Razorbacks standout Darren McFadden.

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #RIP3," Arkansas wrote on its social media accounts.

