Former NFL Running Back Alex Collins Dead At 28

Former NFL running back and Arkansas Razorbacks standout Alex Collins has died at the age of 28, according to a statement shared by the Baltimore Ravens, one of his former teams.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins," the Ravens wrote in a statement on their social media accounts. "Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went. May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 171 overall in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent multiple stints with the franchise, which included his final two NFL seasons.