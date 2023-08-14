Dalvin Cook Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly sign with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (August 14).

The reported move will unite the former Minnesota Vikings running back with longtime former Green Bay Packers rival Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired by the Jets in April.

"Four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Jets on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Cook always wanted to land in New York. Now he teams up with former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, with all eyes on a Super Bowl," Pelissero tweeted.