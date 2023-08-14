Dalvin Cook Makes Free Agency Decision: Report
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2023
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook will reportedly sign with the New York Jets, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on Monday (August 14).
The reported move will unite the former Minnesota Vikings running back with longtime former Green Bay Packers rival Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired by the Jets in April.
"Four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook is signing with the #Jets on a one-year deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Cook always wanted to land in New York. Now he teams up with former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers, with all eyes on a Super Bowl," Pelissero tweeted.
Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after spending his entire career with the franchise. The four-time Pro Bowler finished his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. Cook recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.