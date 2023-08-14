MLB Investigating Rays Star Wander Franco's Alleged Relationship With Minor

By Jason Hall

August 14, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
Photo: Getty Images

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of a relationship between Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and a minor, the franchise confirmed in a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser on Sunday (August 14).

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence," the Rays said.

A Facebook post re-shared on X claim that Franco, 22, "was dating a 14 year old and she is exposing him after he didn't send her the hush money."

Rays manager Kevin Cash claimed that Franco's absence from the lineup was due to a scheduled day off and denied being aware of the speculation after the Rays' loss to the Cleveland Guardians Sunday (August 13) night. Franco was also absent from the team's cross-country flight for their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park beginning on Monday (August 14).

The Dominican native signed an 11-year extension with the Rays in November 2011 after a breakout rookie season and was selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in 2023, hitting for a .281 average with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs in 442 at-bats.

