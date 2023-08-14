MLB Investigating Rays Star Wander Franco's Alleged Relationship With Minor

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations of a relationship between Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco and a minor, the franchise confirmed in a statement obtained by Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser on Sunday (August 14).

“During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence," the Rays said.

A Facebook post re-shared on X claim that Franco, 22, "was dating a 14 year old and she is exposing him after he didn't send her the hush money."