Peyton Manning Returning To Tennessee As A Professor

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will return to his alma mater as a professor, ESPN's Chris Low reports.

The University of Tennessee announced that Manning, one of the most beloved athletes in the school's history, has been appointed by the College of Communications and Information as a professor of practice for the Fall 2023 term, joining select classes as a featured expert and working alongside faculty for students.

"There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college's faculty," said Joseph Mazer, dean of the College of Communication and Information, via ESPN. "Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders."

Manning graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Tennessee with a degree in speech communications in 1997, the same year he led the Volunteers to an SEC championship. The 47-year-old is arguably school's most recognizable ambassador, publicly expressing his support of his alma mater throughout his legendary football career, as well as his post-retirement ventures into media and entertainment.

"My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," Manning said via ESPN. "I look forward to working with the college's talented faculty, and directly with students in an effort to ensure they are well prepared for their future careers."