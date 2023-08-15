Summer is still in full swing, and with it has come some extremely hot temperatures. From average warm temps and high humidity sending people flocking to swimming pools or the beach to heat waves forcing them to take shelter indoors, some places experience hotter temperatures than others.

Stacker analyzed data from years past to determine which Missouri counties get a bit warmer during the summer months than others. Here's how the site determined the list:

"Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the warmest summers in Missouri using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Data represents the average temperatures from June to August 2022; the historic average is the average for these months from 1901 to 2000."

According to the site, the hottest county in Missouri is Pemiscot County, with a summer 2022 average temperature of 80 degrees. The historic average summer temp is 79 degrees, and last summer had a 1.4 degree difference.

These are the Missouri counties with the Top 10 hottest summers:

Pemiscot County Dunklin County Jasper County New Madrid County Newton County Cedar County McDonald County Barton County Dade County Mississippi County

Check out Stacker's full list to see more of the hottest counties in Missouri.