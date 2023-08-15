Financial news authority 24/7 Wall St. released an article identifying the wealthiest areas in every U.S. state.

In the heart of Nevada, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — the city of Incline Village, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood offering a wide range of entertainment options from gorgeous ski trails to well-kept tennis courts and golf courses to choose from, Incline Village is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.

Here is how much it costs to live in Nevada's richest city as well as more interesting facts about Incline Village: