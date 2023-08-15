You Need To Make This Much Money To Live In Nevada’s Richest City
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
August 15, 2023
Financial news authority 24/7 Wall St. released an article identifying the wealthiest areas in every U.S. state.
In the heart of Nevada, where opulence and grandeur meet, lies the crown jewel of prosperity — the city of Incline Village, the state's undisputed capital of wealth and extravagance. An upscale neighborhood offering a wide range of entertainment options from gorgeous ski trails to well-kept tennis courts and golf courses to choose from, Incline Village is concealed by a tapestry woven from the threads of understated lavish lifestyles from those who live in different zip codes.
Here is how much it costs to live in Nevada's richest city as well as more interesting facts about Incline Village:
- The median household income in Incline Village is $117,905 compared to Nevada's overall median household income of $62,043.
- 58.4% of adults living in the town have earned at least a bachelor’s degree. On the other hand, only 25.5% of adults statewide have graduated from a four-year undergraduate program.
- The percentage of households with incomes above $200,000 in Incline Village is 28.5%, although in the entire state of Nevada, that number drops significantly down to 5.9%.
- The average home value in Incline Village is $909,100. In Nevada, it's $290,200.
- Incline Village has a population of 9,160.