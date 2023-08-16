Mega Millions Winner: Here's Who Won The $36 Million Jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot will once again reset after a single winning ticket was sold in Florida for the second time this month, according to MegaMillions.com.

A single ticket matching all six numbers during Tuesday's (August 15) $36 million drawing was purchased at a Publix store in Jacksonville, WFLA reports. The win comes just two drawings after another player in Neptune Beach won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions drawing, the largest jackpot in the game's history and the third largest drawing in U.S. history, on August 8.

Results from Tuesday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 18-39-42-57-63

GOLD BALL: 7

MEGAPLIER: 3x

The Mega Millions jackpot had previously reset twice after a player in New York won the $483 million drawing on April 14 and another player in Massachusetts won the $20 million drawing on April 18. The Mega Millions jackpot had previously reset four times in January, which included one player in Maine winning the estimated $1.35 billion drawing on January 14, one player in New York winning the following $20 million drawing on January 17, one player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 24 and another player in Massachusetts winning the $31 million drawing on January 31.

The January 14 Mega Millions drawing was the second highest in the game's history and offered the fourth largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now exceeded the billion mark five times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket at the time.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in 2021.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history at the time.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history at the time.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.