One Pennsylvania Hospital Named Among The 'Best In America'

By Logan DeLoye

August 16, 2023

When you or a loved one require immediate medical attention from trained hospital personnel, it is very comforting to know that you are getting the best possible care. While many hospitals scattered across the country are exceptionally accommodating to sick guests, a few are known for providing unmatched care to those in need.

According to a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report, the best hospital in Pennsylvania is Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia. Other hospitals on the list include UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis to name a few.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report had to say about compiling the data to discover the best hospitals across the country:

"To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 21 benchmark procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement, heart bypass surgery and – new this year – leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care. These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital's patient outcomes – that is, how well patients have fared after treatment – as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed."

For a continued list of the best hospitals in America visit health.usnews.com.

