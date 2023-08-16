WATCH: Mom Brings Baby Triplets To Jury Duty, Couldn't Find A Babysitter

A Utah mother brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old daughter with her to jury duty after she couldn't find a babysitter.

Torrey Scow, who documents her family's activities on a YouTube account, told CNN Newsource (via WSAZ) she expected "a crap show" would take place and decided "I'm gonna film some of this" after bringing her young children along. Scow said she fed the children "more snacks than they've ever had in their entire lives to keep them quiet," but that didn't stop the infants from drowning out some of the judge's questions to potential jurors.

The mother of four said the children eventually got tired from being in their wagon and "that's when they started screaming and they pooped."