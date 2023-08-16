WATCH: Mom Brings Baby Triplets To Jury Duty, Couldn't Find A Babysitter

By Jason Hall

August 16, 2023

Beautiful baby triplets laying in their bed.
Photo: Getty Images

A Utah mother brought her infant triplets and 4-year-old daughter with her to jury duty after she couldn't find a babysitter.

Torrey Scow, who documents her family's activities on a YouTube account, told CNN Newsource (via WSAZ) she expected "a crap show" would take place and decided "I'm gonna film some of this" after bringing her young children along. Scow said she fed the children "more snacks than they've ever had in their entire lives to keep them quiet," but that didn't stop the infants from drowning out some of the judge's questions to potential jurors.

The mother of four said the children eventually got tired from being in their wagon and "that's when they started screaming and they pooped."

An officer eventually supplied the children with toys and, after about two and a half hours, the family was dismissed from the courtroom.

"I can't believe we actually did it. That was two and a half hours in a quiet room with a bunch of people and they were crazy," Scow said in the video as she wheeled the wagon holding her children away from the courtroom. "I think that was the most snacks I've ever fed them in their entire lives. I went through all the snacks just to try to keep them quiet and now we have three poopy bums.

"That was so stressful. I've never been closer to crying with triplets."

