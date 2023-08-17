Chela Knows She's A Star And Now She's Ready For Us To Catch Up

"Honestly, if I had all of the money in the world, then my ideas would be coming out and coming to fruition so quickly," Chela admitted. "People don't realize it takes a lot of money to actually be able to materialize a song and a video and a release, you know? One of these releases cost $30,000. So because it costs, let's say, roughly $10,000 to finish a song if it's a high production song with high production producers, which these two songs were, it costs roughly $10,000 to make a video, and then it costs $10,000 to do all of the PR and marketing. And then there are all sorts of other costs on top of that, too." Chela continued, "I don't think people realize. [They] just churn through so quickly and they just think, 'Oh, great, I love this song for a week.' It's actually kind of heartbreaking but I think the appreciation of music [has] diminished so much in the public sphere."

"I mean, I could be a SoundCloud artist if I wanted to and just make bedroom lo-fi pop, which I would love and I'm totally capable to do," she said. "And I could release songs quite regularly and make a bunch of lo-fi stuff. I guess I have... released a lot of lo-fi stuff before [her videos for "Romanticise" and "Full Moon" are good examples] and I love lo-fi production, but I guess I do have a certain way that I like to produce things and it just takes time due to money."

There hasn't been a major label involved in her career thus far— although Chela revealed she's ready to change that despite a bad experience on a label as a teenager. "There's not much I can say legally about the situation, but it really turned me off the music industry"— but the bulk of her output will have you fooled. While her two new singles exemplify this new approach to her career— they are a tad more polished and categorically pop than prior releases— the rest of her music is just as memorable, personal, and well-constructed. Chela's discography, which consists of a handful of singles and one EP Delivery released in 2019, is full of electropop bangers that are catchy enough to play casually but it doesn't take many listens to start latching onto interesting phrases that ride a fine line between relatability and ambiguity. Listening to her music makes you feel like you're getting to know Chela better while still giving you the space to project your own experiences and interpretations onto the music.

Hearing Chela talk about the inspiration behind one of her earlier singles, "Zero," makes it clear that she's always been an exceptional artist who truly thrives at expressing her experiences through the medium of music. "I wrote that about the same person that I wrote "Cool 2B Queer" about," she said of the song which came out nearly a decade before the latter.