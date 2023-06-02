LGBTQ+ Artists Who Released Bangers In 2023 So Far
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 2, 2023
Pride Month 2023 has officially kicked off and that means I get to write about all of the trailblazing artists that don't get played on mainstream radio. This year's festivities feel a bit tenuous with all of the legislature attacking LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender youth and drag performers, in America. The goal of these bills is to force queer people back into hiding and repression, further muddling the nation's LGBTQ+ history.
Luckily, there are countless queer artists who are speaking out in response to these attacks, living their lives out loud and proud, and making truly excellent music in the process. I promise you, once you hear these newly released songs from artists like MUNA, Arlo Parks, Hayley Kiyoko (who's performing at this year's Can't Cancel Pride on June 15th, by the way), Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, and many more, you'll be adding them to your daily rotation. Here are some of my favorite LGBTQ+ artists who have released absolute bangers in 2023 so far!
P.S. Keep this article bookmarked and come back when you need to infuse some queer joy into your musical diet. I'll keep adding to this list as Pride Month and the rest of the year continues. Whatever you get up to this June, take care of each other and have fun. Happy Pride!
"One That Got Away" - MUNA
"Lipstick Lover" - Janelle Monáe
Off her forthcoming album The Age of Pleasure, out June 9th
"Greenlight" - Hayley Kiyoko
"Blades" - Arlo Parks
Every song on Parks' new album My Soft Machine is a standout. Listen here!
"GAY BARZ (CYPHER)" - Bob the Drag Queen
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 winner, and soon-to-be opener for Madonna, changed the game with his February EP GAY BARZ. Listen here!
"Tears Can Be So Soft" - Christine and the Queens
Off his forthcoming album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, out June 9th
"Not Strong Enough" - boygenius (aka Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers)
Off their triumphant return the record. Listen here!
"Lord Have Mercy" - Durand Jones
Off his new solo album Wait Til I Get Over. Listen here!
"Cheerleader" - Liza Anne
"Red Wine Supernova" - Chappell Roan
"Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)" - Kim Petras
Off her highly-anticipated major label debut Feed the Beast, out June 23rd
"We're All Gonna Die ft. Noah Kahan" - Joy Oladokun
Off her new album Proof Of Life. Listen here!
"Crumbs" - Rebecca Black
From her debut album Let Her Burn. Listen here!
"Over And Over" - Becca Mancari
Off their forthcoming album Left Hand, out August 25th
"Looking Good, Feeling Gorgeous" - Trixie Mattel
"Яitual" - Arca
For my queers with a particularly eclectic music taste!
"Pinot Noir" - Saucy Santana feature on IDK's latest single
"You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" - Adam Lambert x Sigala
Lambert soars on this cover of Sylvester's classic disco hit. Also, check out his new album High Drama here!
"What It Is" - Doechii
Be sure to check out her major label debut EP She / Her / Black Bitch here!
"Julia Fox" - Bebi Monsuta
"Use Me (Brutal Hearts)" - Dove Cameron feature on Diplo's new single
"Off the Record" - Kodie Shane
"4EVA" - KAYTRANADA with Aminé and Pharrell Williams
"NO B!TCH" - Todrick Hall
Off his new album Roach Killaz. Listen here!