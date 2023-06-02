LGBTQ+ Artists Who Released Bangers In 2023 So Far

Pride Month 2023 has officially kicked off and that means I get to write about all of the trailblazing artists that don't get played on mainstream radio. This year's festivities feel a bit tenuous with all of the legislature attacking LGBTQ+ people, especially transgender youth and drag performers, in America. The goal of these bills is to force queer people back into hiding and repression, further muddling the nation's LGBTQ+ history.

Luckily, there are countless queer artists who are speaking out in response to these attacks, living their lives out loud and proud, and making truly excellent music in the process. I promise you, once you hear these newly released songs from artists like MUNA, Arlo Parks, Hayley Kiyoko (who's performing at this year's Can't Cancel Pride on June 15th, by the way), Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, and many more, you'll be adding them to your daily rotation. Here are some of my favorite LGBTQ+ artists who have released absolute bangers in 2023 so far!

P.S. Keep this article bookmarked and come back when you need to infuse some queer joy into your musical diet. I'll keep adding to this list as Pride Month and the rest of the year continues. Whatever you get up to this June, take care of each other and have fun. Happy Pride!

"One That Got Away" - MUNA