Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

August 17, 2023

Food truck owner serving tacos to male customer.
Photo: E+

Why limit tacos to a Tuesday?

There are no rules! In fact, consider today Taco Thursday...why not? If tacos brighten up your day, then this article is for you. Tacos are very customizable depending on your taste preferences. You can go with a classic rice, beans, pico, and guacamole combination, garnished with lime and cilantro, or mix it up with alternative options like buffalo chicken, or steak tacos with a wide variety of toppings! While there are many taco shops scattered across the state, there is one that is known for serving the best tacos around.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best tacos in Minnesota can be found at Colita located in Minneapolis. LoveFood recommended that first-time customers try the lamb barbacoa taco.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the place that serves the best tacos in all of Minnesota:

"Head to Colita for seriously fancy Mexican fare. The tortillas are made with masa dough that’s ground on-site then allowed to hang out to ferment, which adds more flavor. The lamb barbacoa tacos with anchovies, caper berries, onions, and cilantro are rated highly by customers."

For a continued list of the best places to order tacos across the country visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.