Tennessee Hospital Named Among The 'Best Of The Best' Hospitals In America

People in Tennessee looking for high-quality medical care can breathe a little easier knowing that one of the best hospitals in the country is right here in the Volunteer State.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2023-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, featuring 22 hospitals around the country that are the best of the best and excel in most or all types of care. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 21 benchmark procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement, heart bypass surgery and — new this year — leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. U.S. News also ranks hospitals in 15 areas of complex specialty care. These ratings and rankings are based on each hospital's patient outcomes — that is, how well patients have fared after treatment — as well as other factors that matter to patients, like the quality of their experience and whether the hospital is adequately staffed."

According to the report, Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center is among the "best of the best" hospitals in the U.S., joining other quality medical centers like Cedars-Sinai in Los Angles, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.

Check out the full list of the country's best hospitals at health.usnews.com.