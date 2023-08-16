You don't always have to travel to big cities to have a good time. There are plenty of small towns across America that prove that big fun can be found in smaller packages, including one low-key spot in Tennessee.

Country Living release a list of the best small town in each state to visit that will offer travelers a "charming weekend," and the town in Tennessee is definitely worth visiting. According to the site:

"With populations averaging 5,000 people or less, these communities offer unforgettable experiences to suit every taste, from adventurous outdoor excursions like whitewater rafting to premier antique shopping. No matter if you're planning a fun-filled family vacation, a much-needed girlfriend getaway, or a romantic couple's trip, there's something for everyone on this comprehensive list."

The best small town to visit in Tennessee is Gatlinburg. It should comes as no surprise that this East Tennessee mountain paradise is one of the best places to visit in the Volunteer State as it is often recognized nationally as the perfect backdrop for a relaxing vacation.

Here's what Country Living had to say:

"The Great Smoky Mountains and winding hills are top of mind when it comes to this mountain resort city with a sprawling suburban feel. Partake in ziplining and whitewater rafting, or walk across the longest pedestrian skybridge in North America."

Check out the full list at countryliving.com to see other small towns around the country worth a visit.