Roller coasters have long been a thrilling and exhilarating form of entertainment, captivating the hearts of adventure seekers all across the board.



From rapid rotations, to towering drops, to mind-bending loops, the gravity-defying structures offer an adrenaline rush like no other. With countless roller coasters scattered across a wide variety of amusement park options throughout the U.S., it can be a daunting task to determine which park truly reigns supreme in each state, but it’s not impossible.

Wealth of Geeks took on the exciting challenge of uncovering the best amusement parks in the country. Every state’s locations have unique features to explore, heart-pounding elements to experience and awe-inspiring designs that make their coasters stand out from the rest.

If you’re headed to Texas, buckle up, hold on tight and get ready to discover the ultimate roller coaster experience in the state’s number one amusement park…

Six Flags Over Texas!

Here is how the fun location is described,

“Initially named and designed after the six countries whose flags historically flew over Texas, the park expanded over 60 years to ten themed sections. Offers pint-sized fun in Bugs Bunny Boomtown, DC Comics thrills on The Ride in Gotham City, The Riddler's Revenge, and Harley Quinn Spinsanity, as well as the world’s largest loop coaster El Diablo.”

Visit the Six Flags website for more information on hours and attractions.