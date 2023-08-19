'Catastrophic' Hurricane Hilary Expected To Hit California As Category 4

Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" when it moves over Baja California and the Southwestern United States early next week, the National Weather Service announced on Saturday via NBC News.

Santa Catalina Island, which is located off the Southern California coast, has closed to incoming boaters ahead of the expected storms.

“Catalina Island visitors, residents that are unable to sustain without electrical power, and those with medical, access and functional needs, are strongly encouraged to leave the island today, Saturday, August 19th,” city officials said via NBC News.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced its taking several preemptive measures ahead of the expected destruction.

“When the power goes out, LADWP’s first priority is responding to reports of downed wires and making conditions safe for the public and our crews,” LADWP said via NBC News.

Southern California has not had a tropical storm make landfall since 1939.

Extreme weather is expected for multiple regions of the United States as Hurricane Hilary continues its path. Heat warnings have been issued in the central Midwest spanning from Minnesota to Texas, while air quality alerts were issued in several parts of the Pacific Northwest.

Washington, Oregon and Northern California are all expected to face dangerous fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service.