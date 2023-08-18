California Deserts To Receive 'Multiple Years' Worth' Of Rain This Weekend

Hurricane Hilary transitioned from a Category 1 to a Category 4 hurricane overnight along the Pacific Coast of Mexico, and is currently traveling North towards California. According to SF Gate, Golden State desert regions such as Palm Springs, Yucca Valley, and the Mojave National Preserve could see more rain over a three-day period than they have the entire year, resulting in flash flooding. To put the situation into perspective, Palm Springs typically receives four to six inches of rain per year. Meteorologists predict hurricane remnants to bring more than six inches of rain to the region just from Sunday, August 20th, to Tuesday, August 22nd.

National Weather Service forecaster Mark Moede told SF Gate that the desert floor presents ideal conditions for flooding because of its "poor drainage." Death Valley National Park, known far and wide as the hottest, driest destination in North America, could be covered with "a lake of water" within the next few days. Joshua Tree National Park is also preparing to be hit with flooding, and the park has been closed to visitors for the entire weekend. Heavy wind and rain is expected to plague California's Baja peninsula as soon as Friday, with coastal and inland regions to be impacted starting around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and continuing into Tuesday.

