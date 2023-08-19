The Chula Vista Animal Care Facility waived all adoption fees on Saturday in an effort to clear shelters prior to Hurricane Hilary's arrival. The shelter, which houses more than 150 adoptable animals, is leading by example when it comes to prioritizing the safety of pets during the eventful storm.

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond also held a notable event with the County of San Diego Animal Services at Buena Vista Park on Saturday morning in which free emergency pet kits were handed out for no charge.

These measures are supported by the San Diego Humane Society, who are encouraging all pet owners to have an evacuation plan since the possibilities of strong winds, heavy rain, power outages and flooding exist.

Here are specific tips SD Humane Society is urging pet parents of all types to follow:

"1. Ensure your animals can stay dry.

2. Provide clean water and safe food.

3. Prepare an emergency kit.

4. Practice transporting your pet.

5. Plan for large animals.

6. Use identification.

7. Plan ahead.

8. Leave early and take your pets.

9. Check your fence lines."

Additional details and more in-depth instructions regarding each of the aforementioned tips can be read here.