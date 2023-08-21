Bob Dylan Adds New Run Of North American Dates To 'Never-Ending Tour'

Bob Dylan unveiled a handful of new North American tour dates as part of the recently announced Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour kicking off in October. Dylan took to social media to announce the dates, and to detail when fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the shows.

The North American leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 1st in Kansas City, Missouri with dates continuing throughout the month. Other tour stops include St. Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Rochester, New York. The tour will conclude in Schenectady, New York on October 31st, but not before Dylan performs three show in Canada including two shows in Toronto, Ontario, and one in Montréal, Quebec.