Bob Dylan Adds New Run Of North American Dates To 'Never-Ending Tour'

By Logan DeLoye

August 21, 2023

Bob Dylan Performa at Hyde Park - London
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Bob Dylan unveiled a handful of new North American tour dates as part of the recently announced Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour kicking off in October. Dylan took to social media to announce the dates, and to detail when fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the shows.

The North American leg of the tour is set to kick off on October 1st in Kansas City, Missouri with dates continuing throughout the month. Other tour stops include St. Louis, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ohio, Akron, Ohio, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Rochester, New York. The tour will conclude in Schenectady, New York on October 31st, but not before Dylan performs three show in Canada including two shows in Toronto, Ontario, and one in Montréal, Quebec.

Dylan mentioned that more fall tour dates will be added to the current run in coming weeks. Interested individuals can visit bobdylan.com to order tickets, and to view previous concert set lists. The 82-year-old's latest concert took place in Rome, Italy on July 9th. He opened with "Watching the River Flow," and concluded with, "Every Grain of Sand." The set list order stays fairly consistent, so fans know what to expect when planning to attend one of Dylan's iconic concerts.

Tickets for the Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour will go on sale on August 25th.

Bob Dylan
