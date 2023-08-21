Decision Made On Jonathan Taylor's Future With Colts: Report

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (August 21).

"Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available," Rapoport tweeted.

Colts owner Jim Irsay had previously stated that the team wouldn't participate in trade talks involving Taylor, who requested such following a meeting with Irsay on the team bus during training camp in July, according to Rapoport and NFL Network colleague Albert Breer.