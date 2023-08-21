Decision Made On Jonathan Taylor's Future With Colts: Report
By Jason Hall
August 21, 2023
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly given All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (August 21).
"Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available," Rapoport tweeted.
Colts owner Jim Irsay had previously stated that the team wouldn't participate in trade talks involving Taylor, who requested such following a meeting with Irsay on the team bus during training camp in July, according to Rapoport and NFL Network colleague Albert Breer.
Jonathan Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa has begun the process of calling teams. It won’t be cheap, but there is interest. https://t.co/8CyUOUNxq5— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023
Text from @Colts owner @JimIrsay on Jonathan Taylor’s trade request (as reported by @RapSheet): “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2023
Taylor, who suffered a season-ending high ankle sprain late in December after previously missing three games due to the same injury, was placed on the physically unable to perform list during the entirety of the preseason following offseason surgery and remained on the list after returning to the team. The former Pro Bowler was later excused from camp for a second time due to what the team called a personal matter.
Taylor was selected by the Colts at No. 41 overall in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has emerged as one of the NFL's top running backs. The former Wisconsin standout led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811) and rushing touchdowns (18) in 2021, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time.