Colts Make Decision On Anthony Richardson's Regular Season Status
By Jason Hall
August 15, 2023
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been named as the team's regular season starter, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday (August 15).
"Per Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season," the Colts wrote on social media.
Richardson was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former University of Florida standout threw for 67 yards and an interception on 7 of 12 passing, while also recording seven yards on two rushing attempts, during Indianapolis' 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener.
Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged the decision with a thumbs up and football emoji on his X account.
Richardson had the fastest rising stock of any quarterback prospect this offseason with many experts projecting him to have the best raw skills of any draft eligible player. The former four-star high school prospect threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 215 of 393 passing, as well as 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns on 161 rushing attempts in 2022, having previously appeared in just 10 games during his first two collegiate seasons.
The Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 2023 regular seasoner opener on September 10.