Colts Make Decision On Anthony Richardson's Regular Season Status

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been named as the team's regular season starter, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday (August 15).

"Per Shane Steichen - Anthony Richardson has been named the starter for the regular season," the Colts wrote on social media.

Richardson was selected by the Colts at No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. The former University of Florida standout threw for 67 yards and an interception on 7 of 12 passing, while also recording seven yards on two rushing attempts, during Indianapolis' 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener.

Colts owner Jim Irsay acknowledged the decision with a thumbs up and football emoji on his X account.