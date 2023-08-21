Push This Secret Button In Your Car And It Will Wash Itself

It's very important to maintain your car, but that doesn't just mean regular oil changes and tune-ups, it means keeping your vehicle clean as well. Mud, rain, road salt, dirt and more can stick to your car's surface and, after time, the minerals in them will damage the paint job, causing your auto's value to drop. Of course, it takes time to go to the car wash or to sponge down your vehicle, but many cars actually have a secret button that gives part of your car a nice cleansing, saving you a little bit of time.

If you have a newer vehicle, there are hidden nozzles in the front of your car that extend out and wash your headlights off, giving you more visibility at night or in poor weather conditions.

To activate it, you have to turn on your brights, then pull the wiper lever next to your steering wheel inward. Hold it for a couple of seconds and your headlights will be washed. Some cars even have a button that you just push and it activates the washers. Many cars also automatically wash the headlights any time the windshield wipers are turned on.