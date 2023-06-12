Your Car Has A Very Helpful 'Mystery' Button You Probably Had No Idea About

Many people don't take the time to read their car's manual after buying a vehicle, so a majority of car owners don't know what every button in their automobile does, including one that they look at every time they drive. It's on the rear view mirror and has a power symbol on it, but many drivers just look at it and wonder why you would ever have to turn the mirror on or off.

One person took that inquiry to Reddit's "What Is This" forum where they asked about the button. Commenters chimed in to say they also had no idea what it did, including one who wrote, "The only thing that happens when I click the power button is the green light turns off."

Those in the know though quickly explained what the button does - it activates the mirror's auto-dimming feature, which only works at night.