Buccaneers Name Starting QB Successor To Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have named Baker Mayfield as Tom Brady's successor in 2023.

Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick in 2018, was named as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback over former 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask following a QB battle that ran through the team's first two preseason games, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday (August 22) via ESPN's Jenna Laine.

"Baker's our starting quarterback, Kyle's our No. 2," Bowles said. "We love everything Kyle has done. And he's gotten leaps and bounds better than he was in the spring and he's continuing to get better and we're excited about him. But Baker's our guy right now -- experience-wise and just understanding the playbook just a little bit better. But Kyle's on the come [up]. But we like both guys. We like where we're at. Baker's [No.] 1, Kyle's [No.] 2."

Bowles said he notified Trask, then Mayfield about his decision Tuesday morning.

"Now I've just got to lead like I know how, and the real thing is right around the corner," Mayfield said via ESPN. "It's an exciting time."

Mayfield started 59 games in 60 total appearances during his four-year stint with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Carolina Panthers last offseason after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a sign-and-trade deal with the Houston Texans. The former Heisman Trophy winner made six starts in seven appearances for the Panthers before being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in December.

Mayfield went 2-8 as a starter and threw for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, as well as recording 89 yards and one touchdown on 31 rushing attempts in 2022.