Cam'ron & Ma$e Secure 8-Figure Deal For 'It Is What It Is' Sports Show
By Tony M. Centeno
August 22, 2023
Cam'ron and Mase are taking their new sports talk show to new heights.
On Friday, August 18, Cam posted a video of the New York rappers-turned-show hosts as they signed a new 8-figure deal with popular sports betting platform Underdog Fantasy. Cam, Ma$e and their co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson will return for the second season of "It Is What It Is" in September. Their partnership is reportedly set to last for 18 months.
“Thank you Nick (Nicholas Green of Underdog Fantasy),” Cam said. “We appreciate you seeing the true value of ‘It is What it Is.’”
After they formally resolved their years-long beef, Cam'ron and Ma$e launched their new talk series "It Is What It Is" earlier this year as part of Cam's Come Talk 2 Me Network. The show is a perfect blend of Hip-Hop and athletic analysis that has attracted their respective fanbases and sports junkies alike. Since then, they've had plenty of special guests come through for the show including Ice Cube, Brandon Marshall, Stephen A. Smith, Paul Pierce, Andre Drummond and more.
"It Is What It Is" will join other programs on Underdog Fantasy like Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" and "The Trill Withers Show." Cam and Ma$e have been approached by plenty of major brands about their show since it launched in the spring. The Dipset rapper even established requirements that were necessary before he signed any deals.
“A lot of n***as hollerin’ at me to try and buy my show or make my show a part of what they’re doing," he said. "And listen, I appreciate the love, I appreciate the interest and everything else. This is fully funded by me. I didn’t go get no help. I ain’t got no partners. I ain’t got no bank. They came and did all this shit and y’all gonna have to offer something I ain’t got. Now you don’t know what I got, but you could assume what I got. I’m not gon’ be unreasonable but you gotta be fair. But right now, with the time being, we gon’ have fun.”
Congratulations to Cam'ron and Ma$e!