After they formally resolved their years-long beef, Cam'ron and Ma$e launched their new talk series "It Is What It Is" earlier this year as part of Cam's Come Talk 2 Me Network. The show is a perfect blend of Hip-Hop and athletic analysis that has attracted their respective fanbases and sports junkies alike. Since then, they've had plenty of special guests come through for the show including Ice Cube, Brandon Marshall, Stephen A. Smith, Paul Pierce, Andre Drummond and more.



"It Is What It Is" will join other programs on Underdog Fantasy like Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" and "The Trill Withers Show." Cam and Ma$e have been approached by plenty of major brands about their show since it launched in the spring. The Dipset rapper even established requirements that were necessary before he signed any deals.



“A lot of n***as hollerin’ at me to try and buy my show or make my show a part of what they’re doing," he said. "And listen, I appreciate the love, I appreciate the interest and everything else. This is fully funded by me. I didn’t go get no help. I ain’t got no partners. I ain’t got no bank. They came and did all this shit and y’all gonna have to offer something I ain’t got. Now you don’t know what I got, but you could assume what I got. I’m not gon’ be unreasonable but you gotta be fair. But right now, with the time being, we gon’ have fun.”



Congratulations to Cam'ron and Ma$e!